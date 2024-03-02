San Diego Vote Centers

SD Vote Centers

More Than 200 Vote Centers Are Open for Tuesday's Primary Election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Voters will be able to cast their ballots for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election at any one of more than 200 vote centers Saturday.

Additional vote centers opened Saturday and will be open for four days leading up to the Tuesday election, including the final day of voting, March 5.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, March 4. On the final day of voting, Tuesday, March 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations are listed in voter information pamphlets or online at sdvote.com.

The county noted the Santee-Lakeside Elks Lodge is no longer serving as a vote center. Voters will be directed to the two nearest vote centers: Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine St. and Willowbrook Golf Course, 11905 Riverside Drive.

If you're not registered to vote and want to participate in the election, you may visit any vote center to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Tuesday.

According to the county Registrar of Voters, once the voter registration is processed and the registrar's office confirms the voter did not vote elsewhere in the state, the voter registration becomes active and the provisional ballot is counted.

Voters may use a touch screen at the locations to:

-- Make their selections on a ballot marking device;

-- Print out the official ballot;

-- Review it;

-- Place it in the secrecy sleeve; and

-- Give it to a poll worker to insert in the ballot box.

The ballot will be counted at the Registrar's office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Additionally, the Registrar reminded county residents that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot. People may not circulate any petitions, including those for initiatives, referenda, recall or candidate nominations.

If you already returned a mail ballot, you can confirm when it was received by the Registrar's office at sdvote.com or you can track it through the U.S. Postal Service by signing up for "Where's My Ballot?"

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.