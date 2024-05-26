Sedan driver strikes another vehicle, crashes into building in Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The driver of a sedan crashed into another vehicle and lost control, careening into a building in Vista, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Civic Center Drive, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. M. Davis told City News Service.

Davis described the Nissan driver as "elderly." He did not know the driver's age.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and there were no arrests, Davis said.

The motorist suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, he said.