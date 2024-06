SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—The San Diego Unified School District offers free summer meals to children and teens ages 18 and under.

The Summer Feeding Program started on June 10 and ends on Aug. 2.

According to the San Diego Unified School District's website, the program will operate from Monday through Friday at various locations, including select San Diego Unified schools, libraries, parks, recreation centers, and other community sites.

Click here to see the complete list of participating locations.