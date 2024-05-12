San Diego Teens Wounded

SD Teens Wounded

Two Teenagers Wounded At Shooting in Egger Highlands Area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two teenagers were wounded during a shooting in the Egger Highlands community of San Diego, where officers dispatched to the location reported seeing a large crowd of teenagers fleeing the area, authorities said Sunday.

The two wounded, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Officers responding about 9:15 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Elm Avenue spotted a large crowd of teenagers running from the area.

The officers located the 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left leg. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital.

The 17-year-old boy was later located at a nearby hospital with three gunshot wounds to his shoulder, chest and buttocks.

Police had no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

