San Diego Shooting

Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 17, 2024
Man Shot on Hiking Trail in San Marcos, Suspects at Large

Eds: Detective David Arnold can be reached at 760-751-4400 or David.Arnoldsr@sdsheriff.org.

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A man was shot in the leg on a hiking trail in San Marcos Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Questhaven Road and San Elijo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim told deputies he was walking on a trail when he was approached by three individuals wearing dark hoodies. At some point, the victim was shot in the leg," the department said.

He was taken to a hospital, and was expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

The three suspects ran from the scene and were at large, according to the department.

Deputies said they later found a so-called "ghost gun" near the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

