Motorist Killed During Single-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Spring Valley

A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single- vehicle crash on State Route 125 in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. on the northbound route at Jamacha Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which involved a blue Honda Civic. The roadway was cleared about 4 a.m.

