San Diego’s Cinema Under the Stars is hosting a spine-chilling Halloween screening event on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Attendees are invited to dress in costume for an evening of cinematic scares featuring The Scalpel, a 1930s horror revival by Richard H. Lyford, and Howl If You Love Me, a quirky werewolf rom-com by Courage the Cowardly Dog creator John R. Dilworth. Find out more information here.