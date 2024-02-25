Little change to San Diego county gas prices

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Saturday to $4.803.

The average price is 1.6 cents less than one week ago, 24.1 cents more than one month ago, and 3.5 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.632 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Although refinery maintenance continues to cause some production outages in Southern California, indications are that the regular unleaded gasoline supply is sufficient for now," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the seventh time in eight days following a 10-day streak of increases, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.264. It is 1.8 cents less than one week ago, 16.8 cents more than one month ago, and 12.1 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.752 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Old man winter is shuffling toward the exit, and with milder weather and longer days looming, the seasonal rise in gas prices is primed to begin," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said Thursday. "But it will probably be a slow, wobbly start to rising prices."

