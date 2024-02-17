CSU skilled trades workers ratify contract

SAN DIEGO KGTV — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A three-year contract for 1,100 skilled trades workers at the 22 California State University campuses represented by Teamsters Local 2010 was overwhelmingly approved, the union announced Friday evening.

The contract received a 91% yes vote with 84% of the local's members voting, according to secretary-treasurer Jason Rabinowitz, who called it "our strongest-ever union contract."

The contract includes a 5% general salary increase retroactive to July 1 for all Unit 6 employees.

On Oct. 1, all Unit 6 employees will be placed on the nearest higher step to their current rate of pay on new salary step structure corresponding to their current classification and then advanced two additional steps, Rabinowitz said.

"We won this historic contract and the return of salary steps after 28 years by standing together as Teamsters and showing CSU that we are ready to do whatever it takes to win fair treatment," Rabinowitz said.

The agreement was reached Jan. 19, three days before the start of a planned five-day strike which would have coincided with the first week of instruction for the spring semester at many CSU campuses.

"The California State University welcomes the outcome of the Teamsters vote and looks forward to the CSU Board of Trustees Committee on Collective Bargaining's ratification of the agreement in March," a statement from the California State University Office of the Chancellor said.

"CSU's skilled trades employees are critical to meeting our educational mission and this agreement will bring much-deserved salary increases to our Teamsters and movement toward a salary steps program."

