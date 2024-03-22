San Diego County partnering with Uber Eats to give food for people in emergency lodging

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As part of the expansion of the emergency temporary lodging program helping flood victims as their homes are repaired, San Diego County has partnered with Uber Eats to provide food for the people using the program.

People in the program who are eligible will be given a digital voucher to buy food via the app for themselves and their families.

Each eligible household will receive a voucher via email or text.

The amount on the voucher depends on the following factors:



Number of people in the household

If hotel provides breakfast to people in the program

If participants are getting food from other organizations

The county says the voucher will be valid for seven days and can't be used to buy alcohol or tobacco products.