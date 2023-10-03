San Diego Asian Film Festival unveiling 2023 lineup Tuesday evening

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News is covering the unveiling of the film lineup for the upcoming San Diego Asian Film Festival. Anchor Wale Aliyu spoke to Brian Hu, the festival's art director, about what attendees can expect from this display of a wide variety of Asian cultures.

The 10-day festival beings on Nov. 2 and wraps up by Nov. 11, highlighting more than 150 films from 30 countries in 30 languages.

Tuesday's launch party is being held at the Market on 8th Food Hall in National City from 6 to 10 p.m.

Learn more about one of the featured films, Pandemic Bread, by following this link. The Pacific Arts Movementorganized the film festival.

If you'd like to purchase tickets for the event, you can do so here.