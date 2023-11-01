San Diego Asian Film Festival begins Thursday, Nov. 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Asian Film Festival goes underway on Thursday, Nov. 2, bringing more than 150 films from 30 countries in 30 different languages to America's Finest City.

The festival lasts 10 days, and the opening film is "Quiz Lady," a hectic comedy featuring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina as a sibling duo.

The day before the event began, 10News dug into the impact of the Pacific Arts Movement's Reel Voices Program, which instills a love of documentary film making in young high school students. Through the program, the students are mentored in all aspects of shooting a documentary, including lighting, video editing and sound mixing.

The festival's Chew the Scene gala helps fund the Reel Voices Program. The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla is the site of this Nov. 10 event foodies will love, as some of the best Asian restaurants in the area will show off their best dishes.

Chew the Scene tickets are available for purchase here.

You can find the festival's full schedule on its website.