Roads set to be resurfaced throughout San Diego County

Scroll through the list below to see which roads are set to be resurfaced throughout San Diego County.

The following roads will be resurfaced:

* Athey Avenue

* Smythe Avenue

* Otay Mesa Road

* Siempre Viva Road

* Glacier Avenu

* Vandever Avenue

* Seaman Street

* Glenlea Lane

* Overlake Avenue

* Ridgemoor Drive

* Crystalaire Drive

* Rainswept Lane

* Suntree Place

* Morning Mist Court

* Crystal Lake Avenue

* Merced Lake Avenue

* Lake Decatur Avenue

* Lake Dora Avenue

* Badger Lake Avenue

* Gramercy Drive

* Beaver Lake Court

* Beaver Lake Drive

* Bisby Lake Drive

* June Lake Drive

* Budlong Lake Avenue