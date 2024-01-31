Resources for SDG&E customers affected by storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Resources are available for SDG&E customers affected by the storm and flooding on Monday, Jan. 22.

A release from SDG&E said it activated its emergency protections to lessen the financial burden and provide assistance for residential and small business customers.

SDG&E said there were more than 25,000 unplanned outages across the county due to the weather conditions.

By Tuesday, crews were able to restore power fully, but minor repairs are still happening across its service area, according to the release.

Click here to view the list of SDG&E's resources.