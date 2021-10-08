Watch
Reporting tar balls in San Diego County

ABC 10News
Sky10 flew overhead near Oceanside Pier on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, were tar balls were reported. The tar is believed to be from an oil spill in Orange County the weekend prior.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 18:31:05-04

To report tar/oil email: tarballreports@wildlife.ca.gov. In the email, please include: 1) Date the oil was observed 2) Time the oil was observed 3) Specific location where the oil was observed. GPS coordinates are preferred. 4) Descriptive photos of the oil (Please do not touch it) 5) A short visual/physical description of the oil 6) Estimated quantity 7) Contact information for follow-up.

