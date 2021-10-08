Reporting tar balls in San Diego County

To report tar/oil email: tarballreports@wildlife.ca.gov. In the email, please include: 1) Date the oil was observed 2) Time the oil was observed 3) Specific location where the oil was observed. GPS coordinates are preferred. 4) Descriptive photos of the oil (Please do not touch it) 5) A short visual/physical description of the oil 6) Estimated quantity 7) Contact information for follow-up.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 18:31:05-04
