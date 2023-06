SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 2023 edition of San Diego's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon marked the 25th time the race was held in America's Finest City.

Although that race just happened on Sunday, June 4, eager runners ready to go the 26.2-mile distance can already sign up for the 2024 marathon.

Follow this link to register for next year's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.