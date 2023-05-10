Picnic & Flowers at Carlsbad Flower Fields for Mother's Day

Watch Now
If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Mother's Day with your mom, look no further than the Pop Up Picnic Co.'s event at the Carlsbad Flower Fields this weekend.
If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Mother's Day with your mom, look no further than the Pop Up Picnic Co.'s event at the Carlsbad Flower Fields this weekend.

There are two time slots for the "Picnics and Flowers" popup event on Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $125.

"Enjoy a luxury picnic overlooking millions of ranunculus + breathtaking ocean views. Food, drinks + aesthetic included!" the event websitesays.

You can learn more about the event hereand purchase tickets by following this link.

The Flower Fields are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte in Carlsbad.

