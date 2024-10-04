Oktoberfest returns to East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)-- Oktoberfest is returning to East Village on Saturday, Oct. 5.

According to the website, the event will span Market Street from 13th to 14th Street from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.3th Street and the entire Quartyard venue.

Tickets for this event are $5.95, and they allow visitors to enter the East Village Oktoberfest, where they can enjoy decorations, live music, and food. Additionally, visitors must be over 21 years old and have a valid ID to enter this event.

Click here for more information.