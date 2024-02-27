NewsNews Links Actions Facebook Tweet Email Neighborhood EV charging Posted at 3:06 PM, Feb 27, 2024 and last updated 2024-02-27 18:06:48-05 Click here for more information on the Buzze Neighborhood Electric Vehicle charging program. Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee