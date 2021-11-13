Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Adam Hillberry
Todd Gloria will become San Diego's next Mayor on Dec. 10, 2020
Posted at 4:12 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 19:12:15-05
Click here for more information on the "Mayor for a Day" contest.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.