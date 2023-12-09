Local advocacy groups rally to secure citizenship for deported veterans

Local service members, particularly those affiliated with organizations such as the Black Deported Veterans of America and Unified United States Deported Veterans, are actively engaged in efforts to get deported veterans back to the U.S.

By working towards the passage of the Veteran Service Recognition Act, these dedicated service members and veteran advocacy groups aspire to rectify the situation faced by those who have served in the U.S. military but find themselves deported.

Learn more about the proposed legislation here.