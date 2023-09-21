LIST: Performers at the Miramar Air Show this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's time to bring your eyes to the skies this weekend since the Miramar Air Show is back in town!

Aviation enthusiasts can see what the military is capable of from September 22 through 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day, with the show wrapping up at around 4:30 p.m., according to the event website.

Of course, the headliner for the show is the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, but plenty of other performers are ready to soar through the clouds.

For the full list of performers this weekend, follow this link.

The air show's website says performers and schedules could change.