Watch Now
NewsNews Links

Actions

LIST: Performers at the Miramar Air Show this weekend

Blue Angels
U.S. Navy
180929-M-ZZ999-0720 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2018) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform dynamic aerial aerobatics during the 2018 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show, Sept. 29, 2018. This year's air show honors "100 years of women in the Marine Corps" by featuring several performance and displays that highlight accomplishments and milestones women made since the first female enlistee, Opha May Johnson, who joined the service in 1918. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos/Released)
Blue Angels
Posted at 4:09 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 19:09:12-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's time to bring your eyes to the skies this weekend since the Miramar Air Show is back in town!

Aviation enthusiasts can see what the military is capable of from September 22 through 24 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day, with the show wrapping up at around 4:30 p.m., according to the event website.

Of course, the headliner for the show is the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, but plenty of other performers are ready to soar through the clouds.

For the full list of performers this weekend, follow this link.

The air show's website says performers and schedules could change.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here for Story Time

Click Here for Story Time