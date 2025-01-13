LIST: How San Diegans can help LA fire victims via donations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several community organizations in San Diego have taken the initiative to collect donations for victims of the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The relief effort aims to provide essential supplies and support to those displaced by the fires, which have destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate.
Additionally, several nonprofits are pointing people in the right direction for making monetary donations that will directly benefit LA fire victims.
Here's how you can help:
- Feeding San Diego
- The nonprofit organization battling food insecurity in our county started collecting donations for the LA wildfire victims at its Sorrento Valley warehouse last week. Feeding San Diego is accepting monetary donations and shelf-stable items. The first truckload of donations they've collected is expected to head to LA on Friday, Jan. 17.
- Follow this link to donate
- San Diego Foundation
- The foundation is highlighting several relief funds benefiting Angelenos impacted by the fires:
- The foundation is highlighting several relief funds benefiting Angelenos impacted by the fires:
Scripps Howard Fund
Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to provide relief for the Southern California wildfires where it’s needed most.
- To donate, just text SCRIPPS to 50155.
Red Cross
- The Red Cross has boots on the ground as they help many displaced people find shelter. They're also providing free, 24/7 counseling for those in need of emotional support.
- Follow this link to and scroll to the bottom of the page to make your donation
- Rock Church
- Supplies for LA fire victims can be dropped off at the church's Point Loma location. They're collecting the following items: Bottled water, unused clothing basics, baby needs, blankets, and toiletries. For first responders, they're collecting bottled water, Gatorade/Powerade, similar electrolyte drinks, energy drinks, baby wipes, protein bars and trail mix.
- Supplies will be collected until Jan. 14, and they'll be delivered to Dream Center LA
- Learn more here
- ICA San Diego / North
- This contemporary art museum in Encinitas is acting as a donation dropoff site for items needed to be delivered to relief organizations serving the communities impacted by the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia and other fires in Los Angeles County.
- Location: 1578 S E. Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
- Items being collected: Toiletries, nonperishable food, water, first aid supplies, masks, insulin, epipens, albuterol, boxes for storage/transportation, batteries, sock & undergarments for children and adults
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 — future drop-off dates/times TBA
San Diego Humane Society
Our local Humane Society has not only sent its own emergency response team to assist the Pasadena-based animal shelter, but it's also shining a light on LA-area animal rescue organizations in need of donations. You can donate via the links below:
- Monetary donations going towards medical supplies & resources to aid burned/injured animals
LA County Animal Care Foundation
- Money will help support animals and pet owners displaced by the fires
- Also accepting unopened canned or dry pet food — can be dropped off at any of their six shelters in LA.
- In need of dog food, cat and kitten food, gently used blankets and towels, perishables (cream cheese, beef hot dogs, string cheese), monetary donations