LIST: How San Diegans can help LA fire victims via donations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several community organizations in San Diego have taken the initiative to collect donations for victims of the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The relief effort aims to provide essential supplies and support to those displaced by the fires, which have destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

Additionally, several nonprofits are pointing people in the right direction for making monetary donations that will directly benefit LA fire victims.

Here's how you can help:



Feeding San Diego

The nonprofit organization battling food insecurity in our county started collecting donations for the LA wildfire victims at its Sorrento Valley warehouse last week. Feeding San Diego is accepting monetary donations and shelf-stable items. The first truckload of donations they've collected is expected to head to LA on Friday, Jan. 17. Follow this link to donate

San Diego Foundation

The foundation is highlighting several relief funds benefiting Angelenos impacted by the fires:

California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation Pasadena Community Foundation Eaton Canyon Fire Relief Fund



Scripps Howard Fund Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to provide relief for the Southern California wildfires where it’s needed most. To donate, just text SCRIPPS to 50155.

Red Cross The Red Cross has boots on the ground as they help many displaced people find shelter. They're also providing free, 24/7 counseling for those in need of emotional support. Follow this link to and scroll to the bottom of the page to make your donation

