LIST: GasBuddy's cheapest gas stations around San Diego County

Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Berri, right, and his assistant Adolfo Mendez install new valves and electronic controls to a pair of gas pumps at the Shell station Berri owns in Santa Ana, Calif., Saturday, March 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:57:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pain at the pump continues for San Diegans.

The average price for regular gasoline in San Diego County rose another 3.5 cents Thursday to $5.21 per gallon. Gas prices have gone up for 17 straight days.

The Auto Club says a combination of higher demand, refinery maintenance and the switch to the more expensive "summer blend" of gas are driving the price up.

However, there are still gas stations where you can find gas well under $5 per gallon. GasBuddy keeps track of the cheapest spots to find gas across the country.

Here's the current top 10 list for San Diego County:

  1. CFO: $4.49/gallon
    1. 7180 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA
  2. Horizon Fuel Center & The Pit Stop Market: $4.59/gallon
    1. 31267 Valley Center Road, Valley Center, CA
  3. Sycuan Market: $4.59
    1. 4915 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA
  4. Son's Auto Service: $4.63
    1. 445 W 5th Ave., Escondido, CA
  5. Rincon Travel Plaza: $4.63
    1. 33740 Valley Center Road, Unit 1, Valley Center, CA
  6. Speedway Express: $4.63
    1. 1902 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Ocean Beach, CA
  7. Rainbow Oaks Market: $4.64
    1. 4815 5th St., Rainbow CA
  8. United Oil: $4.65
    1. 434 W 5th Ave., Escondido, CA
  9. San Diego Gasoline: $4.65
    1. 4404 Ingraham St., Pacific Beach, CA
  10. Arco: $4.65
    1. 1875 Grand Ave., Pacific Beach, CA

Follow this link to keep up with the latest information from GasBuddy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
