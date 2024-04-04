LIST: GasBuddy's cheapest gas stations around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Pain at the pump continues for San Diegans.

The average price for regular gasoline in San Diego County rose another 3.5 cents Thursday to $5.21 per gallon. Gas prices have gone up for 17 straight days.

The Auto Club says a combination of higher demand, refinery maintenance and the switch to the more expensive "summer blend" of gas are driving the price up.

However, there are still gas stations where you can find gas well under $5 per gallon. GasBuddy keeps track of the cheapest spots to find gas across the country.

Here's the current top 10 list for San Diego County:



CFO: $4.49/gallon

7180 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA Horizon Fuel Center & The Pit Stop Market: $4.59/gallon

31267 Valley Center Road, Valley Center, CA Sycuan Market: $4.59

4915 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA Son's Auto Service: $4.63

445 W 5th Ave., Escondido, CA Rincon Travel Plaza: $4.63

33740 Valley Center Road, Unit 1, Valley Center, CA Speedway Express: $4.63

1902 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., Ocean Beach, CA Rainbow Oaks Market: $4.64

4815 5th St., Rainbow CA United Oil: $4.65

434 W 5th Ave., Escondido, CA San Diego Gasoline: $4.65

4404 Ingraham St., Pacific Beach, CA Arco: $4.65

1875 Grand Ave., Pacific Beach, CA

Follow this link to keep up with the latest information from GasBuddy.