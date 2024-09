OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego area's newest arena is ready to start hosting events; Frontwave Arena in Oceanside has several events listed on its website, including one on Sept. 16 with the Gold Over America tour featuring Simone Biles and the U.S. Gymnastics team as they flex their hardware from the 2024 Olympics.

Also of note is an NBA preseason showdown between the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, coming up on Oct. 8.

