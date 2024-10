SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SeaWorld San Diego is hosting its inaugural "Howl-O-Sprint" 5K run on Sunday, Oct. 20. The 3.1-mile race will bring runners and walkers alike through a spooky course through SeaWorld's grounds.

Not only will there be Halloween surprises, but there will also be scares along the route as ghosts and ghouls pop up out of the blue.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

If you're interested in participating, you can follow this link to sign up.