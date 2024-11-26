LINK: Scripps Pier live cam

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News reported live from the Scripps Pier in La Jolla on Tuesday. It's been used for all different kinds of research purposes for several decades.

The folks at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography allowed our crews to access the pier in July 2023 to see how they've been measuring the ocean temperature and salinity for over a hundred years in virtually the same way.

They welcomed us back out to see how they had maintained a brand new camera in the water at the end of the pier. They're calling it the "Cool Pier Viz." Divers were cleaning the lens and installing some new equipment on Tuesday.

You can see the a live view from the camera for yourself on the institution's website.