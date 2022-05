Posted at 6:20 AM, May 25, 2022

The Sandy Hook Promise site offers anti-gun violence resources, including a list of "critical warning signs." For more details, visit https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/gun-violence/know-the-signs-of-gun-violence/.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.