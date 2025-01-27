LINK: San Diego Restaurant Week underway, see who's participating

Watch Now
San Diego Restaurant Week underway, see who's participating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Restaurant Week, presented by the California Restaurant Association, is officially underway! The eight-day edible extravaganza started Sunday, Jan. 26, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 2.

More than 100 restaurants spanning between Chula Vista and Oceanside are participating, offering a variety of multi-course meals starting at $30.

The California Restaurant Association says although tickets are not necessary, reservations at the restaurants are highly recommended.

Follow this link to find the full list of participating restaurants.

