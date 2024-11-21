LINK: San Diego Live Aid benefit for flood victims at Humphreys Backstage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A concert benefiting victims of January's historic flood is taking place at Humphreys Backstage Live on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 21.

The San Diego Live Aid Benefit for Flood Survivors will feature three tribute groups:



Laurie Beebe Lewis & The Electric Underground (Mamas and Papas)

Supreme Legacy (Diana Ross & The Supremes)

All Fired Up (Pat Benatar)

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, which has played a large role in supporting flood victims since January's storm.

Head to the Humphreys Backstage Live website for more information.