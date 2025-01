SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 2025 edition of the San Diego Black Film Festival gets underway Thursday night at the AMC Theatres in La Jolla.

The opening day reception begins at 6 p.m. and is followed up by a screening of "The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel" at 7:30 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, you can head to the Black Film Festival's website to buy tickets.