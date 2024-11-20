LINK: Resources at The San Diego LGBT Community Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Transgender Remembrance Day, ABC 10News reported live from the San Diego LGBT Community Center as a ceremony was held to honor the lives of lost trans and nonbinary community members.

The organization fulfills the role of community center and resource provider for the LGBTQ community and beyond.

Here are some of the free resources The Center provides:



Food resources

Cyber Center

HIV/HCV and STI Testing

Project Compassion

Center Library

Neighborhood Law Clinic

To access these resources for yourself, follow this link.