SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Fair has announced the lineup for its summer concert series.

The fair returns to Del Mar from June 11 to July 6, and early birds can buy their tickets now.

Some of the big names for the concert series lineup include Foreigner, Third Eye Blind, Ziggy Marley and 2 Chainz and Lil Jon.

Follow this link to see the concert dates and find more information about the fair in general.