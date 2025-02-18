LINK: More information on Carlsbad Flower Fields

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News was at the Carlsbad Flower Fields Monday afternoon to learn more about how the gardeners prepare the 55-acre spectacle in the rolling hills of North County.

Fred Clark, the longtime manager at the fields, told us that the lack of rain prior to last week's storm was actually good for the flowers; however, it wasn't so good for their water bill.

The opening day of the 2025 season is March 1.