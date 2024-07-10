LINK: More information about events at The Living Coast Discovery Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The ABC 10News team went to the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista to learn more about their special sharks and rays events, which are lined up with Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

The nonprofit zoo and aquarium is located on the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. Staff there have been serving the community for over 30 years. The center is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We are a community of staff, volunteers, wildlife ambassadors, and a nationwide base of partners," the center's website says.

Learn more about the special Shark Week events and everything else the center has to offer by heading to its website.