LINK: Make your claim for California gas settlement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As ABC 10News reported in July, two major gasoline trading companies came to a settlement with the State of California for overcharging customers for gas.

Now, a website is active where you can make a claim for a piece of the $50 million pie. This applies if you filled up at a retail location for gas between Feb. 20, 2015, and Nov. 10, 2015. The other scenario is if you bought gas on behalf of a business or as an out of state visitor between Feb. 18, 2015, and May 31, 2017.

Follow this link to make your claim.

