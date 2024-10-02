Watch Now
LINK: Make your claim for California gas settlement

Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Berri, right, and his assistant Adolfo Mendez install new valves and electronic controls to a pair of gas pumps at the Shell station Berri owns in Santa Ana, Calif., Saturday, March 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As ABC 10News reported in July, two major gasoline trading companies came to a settlement with the State of California for overcharging customers for gas.

Now, a website is active where you can make a claim for a piece of the $50 million pie. This applies if you filled up at a retail location for gas between Feb. 20, 2015, and Nov. 10, 2015. The other scenario is if you bought gas on behalf of a business or as an out of state visitor between Feb. 18, 2015, and May 31, 2017.

Follow this link to make your claim.

