A Barrio Logan artist's special approach to photography creates long lasting portraits that stand out.

Rafael Rios uses the 1850s technique of wet plate collodion to create the tintypes portraits that last generations.

The tintypes are made on metal, and each portrait takes about 30 minutes to create. Residents can see the entire process, too.

