LINK: GoFundMe for Spring Valley family trying to restore home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the last month, we've been highlighting story after story about so many families who lost their livelihood during the Jan. 22 storm.

10News anchor Wale Aliyu introduced you to the Richardson family Monday evening. They've depleted their retirement nest egg just to make their house livable, and by livable, we mean the family of six is forced to live in one room of the house: the one room that didn't flood that day.

The Richardsons say repair estimates have crossed the $60,000 mark — money they don't have.

If you're interested in lending a helping hand — follow this link to a GoFundMe campaign benefiting the family.