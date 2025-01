SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News covered the increased trolley service MTS is offering for its Green, Blue and Orange lines in an effort to enhance public transportation in the San Diego area.

As part of the enhancement, more trolley rides will be available later at night and during the weekends.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, MTS staff will pass out free hot chocolate, coffee and MTS merchandise to riders.

To find the full MTS trolley schedule, head to the official website here.