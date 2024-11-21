LINK: Feeding San Diego food distribution locator

Watch Now
Feeding San Diego Produce Pantry
Amanda Schroeder
Feeding San Diego direct service volunteers pass out fresh produce at the Faith Chapel Spring Valley Produce Pantry on June 3, 2024.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Feeding San Diego collaborates with more than 300 local charities, schools, religious groups, meal sites, food pantries and more as it distributes more than 20 million meals a year to people struggling with food insecurity.

Feeding San Diego is organizing the following free, large-scale holiday food distributions in the near future:

  • Saturday, Nov. 23: 9 to 11 a.m.
    • Park Avenue Community Center
    • 210 E Park Ave., Escondido, CA 92025
    • Drive-through
  • Saturday, Dec. 7: 9 to 11 a.m.
    • Feeding San Diego
    • 9477 Waples St., Ste. 100, San Diego, CA 92121
    • Walk-up
  • Thursday, Dec. 12: 9 to 11 a.m.
    • San Diego Zoo Safari Park
    • 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92027
    • Drive-through

Outside of these events, Feeding San Diego has a map on its website of the various free food distributions that happen on a regular basis throughout the county. Follow this link to find one in your ZIP code.

