LINK: Feeding San Diego food distribution locator

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Feeding San Diego collaborates with more than 300 local charities, schools, religious groups, meal sites, food pantries and more as it distributes more than 20 million meals a year to people struggling with food insecurity.

Feeding San Diego is organizing the following free, large-scale holiday food distributions in the near future:



Saturday, Nov. 23: 9 to 11 a.m.

Park Avenue Community Center 210 E Park Ave., Escondido, CA 92025 Drive-through

Saturday, Dec. 7: 9 to 11 a.m.

Feeding San Diego 9477 Waples St., Ste. 100, San Diego, CA 92121 Walk-up

Thursday, Dec. 12: 9 to 11 a.m.

San Diego Zoo Safari Park 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido, CA 92027 Drive-through



Outside of these events, Feeding San Diego has a map on its website of the various free food distributions that happen on a regular basis throughout the county. Follow this link to find one in your ZIP code.