SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Film Festival kicks off Wednesday evening with a special red carpet opening night film screening.

Throughout the five-day event, film aficionados will have the chance to view various documentaries, dramas, short films and everything in-between.

Festivalgoers can also participate in several different panels, including Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

You can find exact details about the jam-packed festival schedule on the official website here.