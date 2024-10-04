La Mesa Oktoberfest returns this weekend, celebrating 51 years of Bavarian tradition. The festivities run from Friday through Sunday, offering San Diegans a chance to enjoy food, drinks, and entertainment for all ages.

With live music, craft beer, traditional German fare, and activities for the whole family, it’s the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories in the heart of La Mesa.

The event is free to attend and takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Find out more information about tickets here.