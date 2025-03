The City of La Mesa is launching an e-bike incentive program as part of an effort to promote more biking around the city.

Under the program, La Mesa residents can apply to receive $1,200 towards the purchase of a new approved e-bike.

Applications are being accepted until April 14.

More information on the program can be found at https://www.cityoflamesa.us/1864/E-Bike-Incentive-Program.