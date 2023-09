SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Kids Free San Diego returns beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, giving parents the opportunity to save a few bucks on some of the best museums, meals, attractions and more of what America's Finest City has to offer.

Legoland, Belmont Park and the USS Midway Museum are just a few of the locations allowing kids in free of charge when you pay for adult admission.

For a complete list of the free opportunities for children, follow this link.