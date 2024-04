INFO: Small Business Association Disaster Loan Outreach Centers

Starting Monday, April 22, the Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in San Diego’s Mountain View and Spring Valley will be transformed into Small Business Association Loan Outreach Centers.

Information at https://www.sba.gov/article/2024/04/18/mountain-view-spring-valley-disaster-recovery-centers-become-sba-disaster-loan-outreach-centers

Hours:

Mountain View Community Center

Meeting Room

641 S. Boundary St.

San Diego, CA 92113

Opens at 9 a.m. Monday, April 22

Mondays, Wednesdays,

Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Spring Valley Library

836 Kempton St.

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Opens at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22

Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fridays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.