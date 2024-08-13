INFO: Badges, Battles & Bags Cornhole Tournament, Aug. 18

A charity event will be held in Santee on Sunday, Aug. 18, to raise money for the Jonathan “JD” DeGuzman Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The inaugural “Badges, Battles & Bags Cornhole Tournament” will take place from 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. at the BNS Brewing and Distillery (10960 Wheatlands Ave., Santee).

The event is hosted by the Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/badges-battles-bags-inaugural-cornhole-tournament-tickets-922013827177 for more information.