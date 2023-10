SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News was at the San Diego Humane Society on Wednesday as all the dogs there were gifted brand new chew toys, courtesy of a new business in the area.

Aspen's Dog House is slated to open its first location in La Jolla later in October, and a second location in the Bird Rock area come November.

If you're interested in donating to, volunteering for or adopting from the Humane Society, follow this link.