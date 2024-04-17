How to weigh in on proposed release of sexually violent predator

Comments will be accepted between April 17, 2024 and April 30, 2024.

You can e-mail your comments regarding placement to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org [sdsafe@sdsheriff.org].

You can also call (858) 583-7238.

You can mail your comments to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force 9425 Chesapeake Drive San Diego, CA 92123

Oral comments may be accepted subject to court ruling during a hearing on: May 17, 2024 9:00 a.m. Honorable David M. Gill San Diego Superior Court Department 2204 1100 Union Street San Diego, CA 92101