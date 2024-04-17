Watch Now
NewsNews Links

Actions

How to weigh in on proposed release of sexually violent predator

Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 17:54:02-04

Comments will be accepted between April 17, 2024 and April 30, 2024.

You can e-mail your comments regarding placement to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org [sdsafe@sdsheriff.org].

You can also call (858) 583-7238.

You can mail your comments to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force 9425 Chesapeake Drive San Diego, CA 92123

Oral comments may be accepted subject to court ruling during a hearing on: May 17, 2024 9:00 a.m. Honorable David M. Gill San Diego Superior Court Department 2204 1100 Union Street San Diego, CA 92101

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

Free Books for Kids!