Volunteers 18 and older are being sought to help in repair and recovery for victims of the Jan. 22 floods in San Diego. A work event is being held June 15-16 (8 a.m.-2 p.m.), with plumbers and electricians an especially big need.

Work areas are in the 92102, 92113, and 91977 ZIP codes.

To volunteer to help at this event, visit https://www.togethersandiego.org/volunteer.