How to donate and help flood victims in San Diego County

Residents on Beta Street in Southcrest recover from flood damage (Jan. 23, 2024)
Posted at 7:35 PM, Jan 27, 2024
Local organizations have launched a collective mission to assist residents affected by the recent storm and flood. Seven San Diego organizations, including the Harvey Family Foundation and Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, have compiled a list of donation drop-off sites across the county:

  • Southcrest Recreation Center
  • Jackie Robinson YMCA
  • Educational Cultural Complex
  • Lincoln High School

These organizations encourage residents to volunteer as they seek additional manpower to aid in neighborhood cleanup efforts. They are also in need of the following items:

  • Hot meals from restaurants or caterers
  • Cleaning supplies such as paper towels and gloves
  • Baby wipes, baby clothes
