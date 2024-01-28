How to donate and help flood victims in San Diego County

Local organizations have launched a collective mission to assist residents affected by the recent storm and flood. Seven San Diego organizations, including the Harvey Family Foundation and Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, have compiled a list of donation drop-off sites across the county:
- Southcrest Recreation Center
- Jackie Robinson YMCA
- Educational Cultural Complex
- Lincoln High School
These organizations encourage residents to volunteer as they seek additional manpower to aid in neighborhood cleanup efforts. They are also in need of the following items:
- Hot meals from restaurants or caterers
- Cleaning supplies such as paper towels and gloves
- Baby wipes, baby clothes