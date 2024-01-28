How to donate and help flood victims in San Diego County

Local organizations have launched a collective mission to assist residents affected by the recent storm and flood. Seven San Diego organizations, including the Harvey Family Foundation and Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, have compiled a list of donation drop-off sites across the county:



Southcrest Recreation Center

Jackie Robinson YMCA

Educational Cultural Complex

Lincoln High School

These organizations encourage residents to volunteer as they seek additional manpower to aid in neighborhood cleanup efforts. They are also in need of the following items: